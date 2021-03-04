Eligible Eastern Shore residents to get one-dose J&J COVID-19 vaccine Saturday

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Eastern Shore Rural Health System and the Eastern Shore Health District will be offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents Saturday by appointment only.

The clinic will be held at Nandua High School in Accomack County all-day on March 6. The clinic is for residents in Phase 1a and Phase 1b.

Eastern Shore residents in groups 1a and 1b who have scheduled vaccination appointments with Rural Health now have the chance to be vaccinated on March 6 instead.

If you have a vaccination appointment with Rural Health, but would like to receive the J&J vaccine this Saturday, call 787-7374 and the staff will reschedule you.

If you are in the Phase 1a or 1b group and you do not have a vaccination appointment with Rural Health yet, call to schedule an appointment for March 6 while supplies last.

Officials say once Saturday is full, Rural Health will be available to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination for a later date.

Officials also said that due to successful efforts to vaccinate the community, Rural Health and the Eastern Shore Health District were given additional doses that will be given this Saturday.

COVID-19 vaccination at Rural Health is available to all Eastern Shore of Virginia residents – you do not need to be a Rural Health patient to receive the vaccination.

“We are vaccinating Shore residents with the ‘first dose’ as quickly as our supply of vaccine allows and ‘second doses’ are given as close to 4 weeks after the first dose as possible. As we get more vaccine, we hope to offer more appointments including possible extended hours or additional days for vaccinations,” officials said in a statement released Thursday.

Additional details on Moderna vaccine appointments with Rural Health:

Those with existing first-dose appointments will be notified if delays occur.

Those who have already received the first-dose, are still able to receive their second dose at the scheduled appointment time. If that changes, the staff will notify you.

“We understand this is frustrating. Please have patience with us as we work with the Eastern Shore Health District to maintain the supply of vaccine we are getting now, and get more vaccine in the future. The health district is working hard on our behalf to get vaccine for our community.”

How to get vaccinated at Eastern Shore Rural Health:

According to the Eastern Shore Rural Health System website, here’s how to get vaccinated at Eastern Shore Rural Health:

Shore residents in Phase 1a and 1b can contact one of the call centers. Atlantic Chincoteague Eastville Onley

Many in Phase 1b will get their vaccine where they work or live and do not need to call to make an appointment. Phase 1b workers can ask employers for info.

Over the next few months, the Eastern Shore Health District will contact smaller and independent businesses to set up vaccinations for their employees. Phase 1b employers who do not have a plan in place for employees and have not heard from the Health District should call 757-787-5880.

Currently, the primary vaccine is Moderna. Health officials say the Moderna vaccine is not approved for individuals under age 18 . If and when other brands of vaccine are available through ESRHS, the public will be notified of the availability of the vaccine for 16 and 17-year-olds.

Health officials say that due to high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, individuals may experience a significant phone hold time. The afternoon is the best time to call. Please be patient, don’t hang up or you will lose your place in line.