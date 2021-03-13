Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group sailors get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sailors aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower received their second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines were administered by IKE’s medical department over the course of nine days. The sailors got their initial first doses back in mid-February.

“Receiving the second Moderna shot ensures we are mission ready but more importantly it protects not just ourselves, but our family, friends and shipmates,” said Capt. Paul F. Campagna, commanding officer, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. “I’m proud of the great work IKE Medical department is doing, but I’m also proud of the entire team – they have not missed any operations, ensuring IKE is ready to answer the call.”

The first round was administered to the crews on the USS Monterey (CG 61), USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), USS Mitscher (DDG 57), USS Laboon (DDG 58), and USS Mahan (DDG 72).