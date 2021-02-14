Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group sailors get first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sailors onboard the ships assigned to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group began receiving the first dosage of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination Sunday.

The clinic will run until Feb 17. Navy officials say the vaccines will be administered by Commander, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic (CNSL).

“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is a great step in reinforcing the health and safety of our Sailors,” said Capt. Scott A. Jones, commander, Destroyer Squadron TWENTY-TWO. “Our overall success begins with quality care of our sailors on the frontlines.”

The first round will be administered Sunday to the crews on the USS Monterey (CG 61), USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), USS Mitscher (DDG 57), USS Laboon (DDG 58), and USS Mahan (DDG 72).

Next up, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) will receive the second dosage of the Pfizer vaccine. The first dose was administered on Jan. 23.

