Eastern Shore to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to general public on April 5

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern Shore Health District is opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to the general public next Monday.

“We have vaccinated the vast majority of our Phase 1 population who have expressed interest in getting the vaccine. We are excited to be able to open vaccine eligibility to our entire Shore community” said Chief Operating Officer Jon Richardson with the health district.

Those in the general population (phase 2) who want a vaccine are asked to contact your primary care provider or Eastern Shore Rural Health to schedule a vaccine. Those who were in phase 1 who haven’t gotten their vaccine are encouraged to call 757-787-5880 to set up an appointment.

Supply still remains limited however, the health department says.

For more information on the vaccine, visit WAVY’s vaccination page.