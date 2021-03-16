Eastern Shore starts Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations, all of Virginia to move to 1c by mid-April

MELFA, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is moving to Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations on the Eastern Shore, after health officials said they’ve nearly completed the first round of Phase 1c in the health district.

Phase 1c includes workers in energy, food service, construction water/wastewater, communications and media, public safety and more.

The move to 1c started Tuesday on the Shore, and Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, says all communities in commonwealth are expected to move into Phase 1c by mid-April. Other health districts were also set to move to 1c this week.

“The decision to move from one phase to the next is made in coordination with local and state health officials and is dependent upon a variety of factors,” the Virginia Department of Health says. “Before moving to 1c, local health departments must have made strong efforts to reach all those eligible in 1a and 1b populations, particularly communities that have been disproportionately impacted, such as communities of color. Local health departments also must consider whether demand for vaccine has decreased among 1a and 1b populations.”

The rest of 1b will still be vaccinated on the Shore as VDH starts 1c in continued partnership with Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. (ESRHS) and Riverside Medical Group.

Poultry workers, hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic, are in phase 1B, but uptake has been low, the Virginia Mercury reports. The health district says it’s working to promote resources in Spanish and Haitian Creole to encourage more people to get their shot.

Those who qualify for the vaccine under phases 1b and 1c should contact their employer to make sure they are registered with the health department and get information on their vaccination plan. The health department is coordinating with local employers to set up vaccination events.

You can also schedule your appointment with your primary care provider or contact Eastern Shore Rural Health for an appointment. Make sure you’re pre-registered in Virginia’s statewide system.

Demand still mostly outweighs supply in most regions of commonwealth, including Hampton Roads. Though mass vaccination sites like those in Portsmouth (and soon to be Suffolk) are working to get thousands of people vaccinated each week.

If you have questions, WAVY has a full page dedicated to COVID-19 vaccine coverage and to answer FAQ.

You can also learn about the vaccination process in Virginia at the Virginia Department of Health’s website.