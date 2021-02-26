Dose of Clarity: Do you need proof of an underlying medical condition to get vaccine in Phase 1b?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In today’s Dose of Clarity, we’re talking about whether you need proof of an underlying medical condition to get vaccinated in Phase 1b.

The Virginia Department of Health is asking people to be honest as they pre-register.

Fair distribution depends on it, because you do not have to bring proof of a medical condition when you get your vaccine.

VDH spokesperson Larry Hill says he hopes people do the right thing.

Virginia is vaccinating people in Phase 1b right now, which includes those over 65 or who have underlying medical conditions, as well as certain higher-risk jobs.

Even if your condition is not on VDH’s list of comorbid conditions, if your doctor feels you’re at high risk for COVID-19 complications, you can register under 1b.

You don’t need to bring an ID or proof of residence either, but you do need to have some way to confirm your identity at the vaccine site, such as your date of birth.