Dose of Clarity: Why isn’t my name showing up in VDH’s vaccine pre-registration system?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is finalizing the transfer of data from Virginia Beach’s pre-registration to the statewide system launched last week.

That’s according to Jina Gaines, a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health.

Last Tuesday, after the system launched, VDH representatives told 10 On Your Side it would take a few days for city and county pre-registration lists to show up on the state’s ‘Check the List’ feature.

More than a week after the launch, residents report their names are still not showing up.

About 28,000 names have been already moved over, according to Paul Brummund, chief operating officer of the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health.

The state now has full access to the city’s data, so the remainder should be completed by the end of this week.

If you still don’t show up on the centralized list after this Friday, Gaines said you should contact the health department.

Call 311 for help locally, or 1-877-VAX-IN-VA to reach VDH.