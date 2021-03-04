Dose of Clarity: Why doctors and CDC recommend waiting 90 days after infection to get coronavirus vaccine

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A viewer contacted 10 On Your Side after having an adverse reaction to her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. She wants to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Christina Mele learned about a recommendation from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that said you should not get the vaccine if you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days.

“When I got it, I said wow that really burns,” Mele said. “The nurse giving it to me says ‘wow nobody has ever said that before’.”

Mele knew the moment she got her coronavirus vaccine, something didn’t feel right.

“When we were in the line to get our temperatures taken the lady asks the general questions you hear everywhere,” she said. “Then a question came up: have you tested positive [for coronavirus] in the last 90 days? And she said okay you have to go talk to the nurse. So, I went, and she said you’ll be fine, go get your vaccine.”

Mele tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms in late January and got her shot mid-February.

10 On Your Side spoke with Medicine Physician Paa-Kofi Obeng about the CDC’s recommendation.

“They might have an adverse reaction to the vaccine because of the fact that their body is getting used to the vaccine and building an immune response,” Obeng said.

Mele said she wishes she knew that sooner.

About 24 hours after inoculation, her symptoms became overwhelming.

“I started getting chills, sweating, and by the time I left at 5 I couldn’t breathe,” she said. “I had to take shallow breaths. My nose was closed up and I was trembling and sweating, and I was just like ‘what is happening?’”



“I would say if you haven’t gotten the vaccine and you got infected, just wait that 90-day window and then maybe if you got the first vaccine and you get sick in-between, I would wait again out of that 90-day window,” Obeng said.

Obeng believes the Virginia Department of Health should have a prompt alerting people of the CDC’s 90-day recommendation.

Mele agrees.