Dose of Clarity: Why aren’t all doctors currently able to vaccinate Virginians?

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Let’s get a Dose of Clarity on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Steven, a Virginia Beach resident, reached out asking why he can’t get a vaccine through his doctor, and why he has to go through his city’s health department.

Both Steven and his wife are elderly and have comorbid health conditions.

He feels getting the vaccine through his doctor could be faster and easier for them. But here’s the deal: 10 On Your Side spoke with Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Doctor Danny Avula.

He says, right now, the commonwealth has more than 400 pharmacies and more than 1,500 provider groups who are approved to administer the vaccine.

Avula says if they gave vaccines to every provider group that has gone through the CDC process, they would get roughly 10 doses each.

He says with the little supply the state has right now, health departments have to give vaccine doses with those in the best position to get them in the arms of priority groups.