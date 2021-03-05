Dose of Clarity: Who is paying for the COVID-19 vaccine

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In this Dose of Clarity, we’re talking about who is paying for the COVID-19 vaccine.

A 10 On Your Side viewer asked why CVS requested a Medicare number from him, if the vaccine is supposed to be free.

When you get your vaccine, you won’t have to pay. But when you pay insurance and taxes, nothing is really free.

Here’s how vaccine funding works. The federal government prohibits providers from billing patients for the vaccine or administering it. That’s because federal funding from the CARES Act is paying for the vaccine itself. But that’s not the only cost involved.

Whether you get your shot at a doctor’s office, pharmacy or health clinic – administering the vaccine is an expense for the provider. How that is covered depends on your insurance. If you have private insurance, the company is on the hook for that cost. Medicare will cover people on its plan. The Federal government funds will cover those who are uninsured.

