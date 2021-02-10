Dose of Clarity: Which vaccine is CVS going to use for inoculations in Virginia?

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This morning – we bring you a Dose of Clarity involving CVS Pharmacy’s program.

Many people scrambled to get appointments for the vaccine through CVS in Virginia on Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, all 26,000 appointments for the vaccine had been reserved.

10 On Your Side got an email wondering about the brand of vaccine: When you do get an appointment, which vaccine will you be getting?

CVS is receiving and administering only the Moderna vaccine.

The FDA approved the Moderna vaccine just after Pfizer’s, but both are highly effective and use mRNA technology.

Clinical trials show Moderna is 94% effective in preventing COVID-19.

For more on that technology – and why medical experts say it’s safe – check out Marielena Balouris’s recent story.