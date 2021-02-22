Dose of Clarity: What happens if you miss your shot to sign up for a vaccine appointment?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Portsmouth reached out to us saying he accidentally missed his timeframe to sign up for a vaccine appointment. We’re giving you a Dose of Clarity on what happens if you miss your shot to schedule an appointment.

Unfortunately, missing your opportunity to sign up for an appointment can send you further down on the list.

Larry Hill with the Virginia Department of Health said it depends on whether there are openings. Hill said call the health department right away to see what they can do for you.

Now, if you did sign up for an appointment but then missed it, Hill says, you took a slot someone else could have used.

The advice is the same: try to call and reschedule.

Hill is stressing the importance of checking your email every single day. Another tip we told you about in a previous Dose of Clarity, make sure you scan your spam inbox as well.

