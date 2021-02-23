Dose of Clarity: Ways to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine if you don’t have internet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In today’s Dose of Clarity – we’re sharing resources to pre-register if you don’t have internet access.

We first reported last week that the Virginia Department of Health launched a call center to address the issue.

In case you missed it, here’s that number again: 1-877-829-4682.

It’s open every day from 8 am to 8 pm.

If you’re over 75, let them know – you’ll be placed in an express lane.

In most health districts, you can also try dialing 311 for help with registration.

Norfolk is still offering in-person help with registration. Five recreation centers are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through this Friday, February 26. You do not need to make an appointment to go get registration help.

They are the Berkley Neighborhood Multi-Service Center, Sherwood Forest Rec Center, Norfolk Fitness & Wellness Center, Park Place Multipurpose Center and East Ocean View Recreation Center.