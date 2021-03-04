Dose of Clarity: CDC says some people should wait 90 days after virus infection for COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. A real-world test of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in more than half a million people has confirmed it’s highly effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose, according to a report released on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Correction: WAVY had erroneously reported that the CDC recommends people to delay getting a COVID-19 vaccine if you’ve tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 90 days.

The CDC recommendation to wait 90 days is actually just for people who tested positive and also received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma for treatment of COVID-19.

If you have tested positive in the last 90 days and didn’t get antibodies or plasma, health experts say you can still get the COVID-19 vaccine without issues, but they recommend deferring vaccination until symptoms subside.

The CDC says the risk of reinfection in the months after infection is low, but may increase with time. So recently infected people could choose to delay vaccination if they desire.

WAVY regrets the previous error on vaccination recommendations.

10 On Your Side is working to give you a “Dose of Clarity” pertaining to the COVID-19 vaccine. We’re taking your questions and getting answers, which we’ll continue to share on WAVY News Today weekdays at 5:30 a.m. If you have a question, send it our way! Email reportit@wavy.com, tweet us, or send it to us on Facebook.

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

