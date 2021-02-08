Dose of Clarity: Riverside vaccine supply and transparency

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A WAVY-TV 10 viewer named Ollie reached out to 10 On Your Side, concerned about a limited amount of vaccine doses given to Riverside Health System on the Peninsula.

Ollie says Riverside has the capacity to give many more doses than it’s currently giving, but it can’t get enough vaccine to run all possible sites. So, WAVY.com took his concerns to Riverside.

Dr. Mike Dacey, President and Chief Operating Officer at Riverside said, “Riverside is anxious to vaccinate across our community as quickly as possible and has the ability to administer 10,000 doses each week. However, due to the limited supply from the state provided to us, we are also restricted in our distribution process. With this in mind, Riverside has started Phase 1b vaccination with Riverside primary care patients 65 years of age and older. As more doses are provided by the health department and the federal government for wider distribution we will adjust our efforts accordingly.”

Riverside is showing transparency when it comes to the vaccine through its digital vaccine tracker on the health system’s website. It shows total first doses allocated. That number is updated weekly, usually on Fridays, once allocated doses are received by Riverside.

It shows first doses administered. That number is updated every 15 minutes through Riverside’s electronic health record. You will also find the number of first vaccination appointments scheduled. Dr. Dacey says that number is also updated every 15 minutes.

In addition to Riverside’s Vaccine Tracker, Dr. Dacey plans to provide a weekly vaccine video update that will premiere every Tuesday evening on the Riverside Health System Facebook page.