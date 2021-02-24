Dose of Clarity: Organizations partner with VDH to help childcare providers get vaccinated

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Childcare providers are listed under Phase 1B of Virginia’s vaccine rollout alongside teachers. However, two local daycare workers contacted WAVY saying they didn’t feel they were in the same category.

They were frustrated watching teachers who work remotely get a vaccine. While they waited, they came into contact with children every day.

“I think sometimes our childcare workforce is the forgotten workforce,” said Jane Glasgow, executive director of EVMS Minus 9 to 5. “We know these childcare providers have been on the front line since day one.”

As 10 On Your Side has reported, Minus 9 to 5 has been working throughout the pandemic to help essential workers who work with kids.

Now, they’re partnering with Virginia Early Childhood Foundation and Smart Beginnings to advocate for childcare providers with the help of the Virginia Department of Health.

“We want to provide information that can help to answer those questions as well but just really being a point of contact so we can reach out to our partners at the health department and make sure nobody is falling through the cracks,” she said.

Two local daycare workers contacted 10 On your Side frustrated that public school teachers were getting vaccinated then returning to remote learning. Those childcare providers have since been able to get themselves and their staff the first dose, but Glasgow said so many childcare providers are still waiting for their turn.

“I think the school systems were prioritized at the same time childcare providers were, but I think it’s about connecting and the access points to get the information to childcare providers,” she said. “A school division has a much straighter communication line to their employees than our childcare system does, but I also think the limited vaccine has been a challenge.”

Glasgow said EVMS Minus 9 to 5 holds virtual meetings for childcare providers to ask questions and find resources.

