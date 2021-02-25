Dose of Clarity: Managing COVID-19 vaccine expectations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In today’s Dose of Clarity, we focus on managing COVID-19 vaccine expectations.

If you think getting the vaccine will prevent you from getting COVID-19, think again.

Dr. Laura Sass, the medical director of the CHKD Patient Vaccine Clinic for COVID Program explains.

“Remember, vaccination does not prevent infection. Vaccination prevents the symptoms from those infections from becoming severe. Similar to our influenza shot. You get your flu shot, it doesn’t mean you can’t get the flu. What it’s supposed to do, just like all other vaccines, is to prevent you from getting the serious complications of that infection,” said Sass.

For comparison, Sass says the flu shot is generally between 60-70% effective, whereas the COVID-19 vaccines were about 95% effective in clinical trials.

Another example of a shot that is 95% effective? The measles vaccine.