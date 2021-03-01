Dose of Clarity: Is the date on my vaccine card an appointment? And what should I do with it once I’m fully vaccinated?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today’s Dose of Clarity will help you plan ahead for your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and beyond.

After your first dose, you’ll leave with a vaccine card that reminds you to return for a second dose, and includes a date.

A 10 On Your Side viewer reached out, asking if she should return on that date for her second dose.

The date is only an indication of the earliest possible time you could get your second dose, not an appointment, according to Virginia Department of Health spokesperson Larry Hill.

You should wait to get an invitation before scheduling and returning for your second dose appointment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a window of three to six weeks, depending on the manufacturer.

If you miss that window, however, CDC guidance says you do not need to start over.

A second question about the vaccine card: once you’re fully vaccinated, do you need to carry it around as proof?

While there is work within the travel industry to develop a “vaccine passport” that could eventually be required to travel, the vaccine card is not the same thing, according to VDH.

If you lose the card, VDH will still have a record of your vaccination, but you could take a picture of it or make a photocopy to have a backup record for yourself.