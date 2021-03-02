Dose of Clarity: How do I get to my vaccine appointment if I can’t drive?

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Today’s dose of clarity comes from Diane Aldridge, a Hampton resident.

Albridge is 81-years-old and does not drive. So, she cannot get to the closest vaccination site one her appointment is scheduled.

Albridge has received an email from Sentara about her eligibility and she registered online with the Virginia Department of Health.

However, there’s a list of resources for seniors looking for a ride to their vaccination appointments.

The Peninsula Agency on Aging provides rides to vaccine appointments to seniors without transportation. You can check for ride times by calling the agency.

On the other side of the water, the Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia will also provide limited transportation for seniors who have a confirmed appointment.

The Virginia Department of Health is working on plans to provide the vaccine in local communities. Hampton University will also work with the Hampton VA Medical Center and use the HU Convocation Center as a vaccination site for veterans and their caregivers starting March 8.

Vaccination ride services for seniors