Dose of Clarity: How can you help an elderly family member get the vaccine?

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Another Dose of Clarity.

Art from Charlotte, North Carolina, reached out to 10 On Your Side with concerns about the time it was taking for his father to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Norfolk.

His father is 92 and still drives to work regularly at Old Dominion University.

Less than two weeks ago, his dad received his first dose, but Art’s questions remained: What took so long, and what else could he have done to help his father?

WAVY News 10’s Katie Collett spoke with Larry Hill of the Norfolk Department of Public Health.

He says it may have taken a while to get a confirmed appointment because of a backlog.

Hill reminds everyone Phase 1b is a very large group of people — including those 65 and up, essential workers, and others with serious health issues.

He says there is a limited amount of vaccine, and they are vaccinating as fast as doses comes in.

Norfolk is also now administering the second dose of vaccinations.

So, how can you help an elderly family member get the vaccine?

In addition to getting them signed up online with the health department, and driving them to their appointment if necessary, Hill reminds you about the new statewide pre-register site launched less than a week ago.

You can now go into the site and confirm your family member is registered.

You are also now able to select if you would like to be notified by email, call, or text when an appointment is available.