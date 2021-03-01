Dose of Clarity: How can I get a reference code from VDH? What’s it used for?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several viewers emailed to ask: if I pre-registered with my local health department, when will I get a reference code for the new, statewide system?



You get a reference code when you’re finished filling out your pre-registration form on the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

If you entered an email on the form, you can also find it in your inbox.

If you pre-registered through the call center, the agent should give you the code.

If you pre-registered before this system came out, you do not need a reference code. You’re in the system under your name, phone number and email.

A VDH spokesperson says right now, the only function of that code is to use it to locate yourself in the system to verify you’re still in it. The code cannot check your place in line.

If you’re already in the system, VDH wants to remind you not to sign up another time because it could delay the process.

