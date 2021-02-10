Dose of Clarity: Finding a vaccine when you’re a veteran

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Like many people, retired U.S. Navy Officer Chris Hilts of Virginia Beach is frustrated trying to get a vaccine.

He has type 2 diabetes and depends on insulin. It’s a high-risk health condition that puts him in the Virginia 1b vaccination group, which is currently eligible to receive the shot.

But as 10 On Your Side has reported, 1b is an enormous category.

So Hilts hasn’t gotten a vaccine appointment yet, even though he’s searched far and wide.

“I’ve been everywhere — as far as Currituck, North Carolina, to the state of Maryland

department of health. I went to the [Veterans Affairs] office in Hampton,” Hilts said.

At the VA, Hilts was disappointed. Supplies are limited there, too.

If you’re a veteran like Hilts, here’s what you need to know.

First, pre-register with your city or county health department.

Second, the VA does expect to offer vaccines at more locations once supply increases.

That should be happening in the next month, according to its website.