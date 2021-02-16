Dose of Clarity: What happened to the people who got appointments for CVS vaccine but didn’t qualify?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — For today’s Dose of Clarity: What happened to people who managed to get CVS appointments, even if they didn’t meet qualifications?

Last week, we introduced you to Chris Hilts, a retired navy officer with type 2 diabetes.

Hilts had preregistered with the Virginia Beach Health Department but was frustrated over the wait for a vaccine.

So, he got an appointment with CVS.

Problem is, he’s 55 — and the health department announced anyone under 65 who registered for an appointment anyway would be turned away.

We got the question: did people who lost their CVS appointments also get bumped from their place in the health department line, since the organizations worked together?

For Hilts – the answer was no.

Here’s the news he got, as he waded through the CVS confusion.

“In the meanwhile, that was going on, the Virginia Beach Health Department got ahold of me for my turn in the line to get the vaccine. So, it all worked out,” he said.

In the case of Chris Hilts, patience paid off.

“I feel like I hit the lottery,” Hilts added.

