DoD affirms it will require military workforce to provide proof of vaccination status

Capt. Wilifred Hale receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Sgt. Anna Carter Dec. 31, 2020, at Fort Pickett, Virginia. Hale is currently serving as the administrative officer in charge of the task force of Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen conducting COVID-19 testing across the state, and Carter is a medic assigned to Charlie Company, 429th Brigade Support Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Members of the Virginia National Guard are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the national rollout established by the Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau. Distribution of the vaccine will be in accordance with guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau. (U.S. National Guard photo by Cotton Puryear)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — All military members and civilian Department of Defense employees are now required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Jamal Brown issues a statement Thursday night saying the DoD was “moving quickly” to meet President Joe Biden’s commitment to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Biden announced a vaccine mandate for federal workers, meaning they’ll need to “attest” to their vaccination status or otherwise be required to wear a mask, physically distance, comply with a regular testing requirement and be subject to official travel restrictions.

Biden and the military’s mandate is in effect regardless of the transmission risk for COVID-19 in the locality where workers live and work.

Biden also suggested Thursday that the military consider adding the COVID-19 vaccine to its list of required vaccinations for servicemembers.

“Secretary Austin will also begin consulting our medical professionals, as well as the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to determine how and when to make recommendations to the President with respect to adding the COVID-19 vaccines to the full list of requirements for military personnel,” Brown wrote in the DoD statement Thursday.

Thursday’s statement comes just one day after the DoD announced it would require all employees and contractors to wear masks while indoors at military facilities, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

“COVID-19 remains a significant and evolving threat to our nation’s security. The rise of the Delta variant and the speed with which it transmits make these additional protective efforts all the more vital to protecting our force and the nation we defend,” Brown wrote.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.