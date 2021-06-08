Doctor reminding people that COVID-19 is still out there; looking to start testing centers in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Even as case numbers plummet, vaccinations increase and the world reopens, the coronavirus is not gone. That’s why doctors continue to push prevention measures and increased testing.

Dr. Sampson Davis is an emergency room physician who is on a mission to open COVID-19 testing centers nationwide, including in Hampton Roads. It’s a mission that is deeply personal to him, not just because of his work in medicine, but because of the loss he experienced to COVID-19.

Davis says we are almost at the finish line and cannot let our guards down.

“As we reopen our doors, make sure that, if you’re fully vaccinated, great,” said Davis. “If you’re not, you want to still take the precautionary steps. COVID has killed a lot of people. It’s taken a lot of our loved ones away.”

It’s a message that is personal for him.

“When my brother lost his life to COVID last year, April 23. I was really charged on ‘what can I do’ besides the obvious, being in the hospital, taking care of sick people, but how can I make people informed,” said Davis.

That is why he is reminding people to get tested for COVID-19 — and taking that a step further by opening testing centers.

“It’s very important that, as an emergency medicine physician, that I step outside the hospital walls and go into the community,” said Davis.

He’s opened two centers in New York, one in Miami, and three in New Jersey, where he is based.

“Although the vaccine is readily available, COVID testing is still necessary,” Davis said. “Testing is very helpful because it allows us to now let down our guards.”

Davis’ eyes are now on Hampton Roads, and he is hoping to find community partners to open testing centers in the Seven Cities. He is also looking for medical professionals to help with the centers.

He hopes the sites will remind people to stay vigilant until we reach herd immunity.

If you want to be involved, you can contact Davis by clicking here.