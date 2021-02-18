Delivery of about 107K vaccine doses will likely be delayed due to winter weather, VDH says

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia will likely see the shipment of about 107,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses delayed this week due to winter weather in the Mid-Atlantic and in other areas of the country.

Virginia gets about 130,000 first doses of the vaccine each week from the federal government.

The Virginia Department of Health says that’s “due to distribution channels in the Midwest and elsewhere that are currently shut down,” but shipments are expected to resume as normal when conditions improve.

Several vaccination events across the state scheduled for the next few days have been postponed already, VDH said.

“VDH is distributing guidance to providers on how to determine the status of their vaccine and ancillary supply orders,” the state agency said in a press release. “VDH also is working closely with federal partners to determine the status of vaccine and ancillary kit orders and next steps to mitigate the delay and impact to Virginians.”

Other states are also seeing delays with their shipments, including North Carolina and Maryland.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam introduced a new centralized state call center to help people register for the COVID-19 vaccine and to answer questions. The number is 877-829-4682.

He also made a few other announcements, including expanded capacity at all outdoor sporting events to 250 people — which makes a big impact for high school sports.

For more resources and new on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, click here to visit WAVY’s vaccination page.