Dare County Schools to offer first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to staff, law enforcement

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County Schools (DCS) in North Carolina announced Thursday that they will be offering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this month.

The shots will be administered Saturday, Jan.23 from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. at a clinic at First Flight High School (FFHS). The clinic is for all DCS staff (who want the shot); COA personnel and Dare County Law Enforcement officials.

DCS released the following additional details:

  • Vidant Hospital in Greenville is providing Dare County with 1,100 shots of the Pfizer vaccine.
  • DCS staff (who want the shot); COA personnel and Dare County Law Enforcement officials are eligible.
    • FFHS is the sole site for this clinic.
    • The clinic will be held in the school gymnasium, rotunda, and cafeteria areas. 
  • The second shot clinic will take place on Saturday, Feb. 13 at FFHS from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • No other clinic dates are available at this time.
  • Pfizer shots require a second shot on day 21 as opposed to the Moderna shot 28 days later.
  • Following the second shot, everyone has two additional weeks (according to the science) before they are considered to be in the 95% immunity category.
    • That puts you at Feb. 27
  • Anyone who is in quarantine or has been a laboratory-confirmed positive 14 days prior to either shot is not eligible to take the shot.
  • FFHS will be closed on the following dates (except child nutrition staff running the feeding program) in order to set up and run the clinics: Jan. 22, Jan. 23, Feb. 12, and Feb. 13.
Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10