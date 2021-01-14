Dare County Schools to offer first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to staff, law enforcement

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County Schools (DCS) in North Carolina announced Thursday that they will be offering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this month.
The shots will be administered Saturday, Jan.23 from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. at a clinic at First Flight High School (FFHS). The clinic is for all DCS staff (who want the shot); COA personnel and Dare County Law Enforcement officials.
DCS released the following additional details:
- Vidant Hospital in Greenville is providing Dare County with 1,100 shots of the Pfizer vaccine.
- DCS staff (who want the shot); COA personnel and Dare County Law Enforcement officials are eligible.
- FFHS is the sole site for this clinic.
- The clinic will be held in the school gymnasium, rotunda, and cafeteria areas.
- The second shot clinic will take place on Saturday, Feb. 13 at FFHS from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- No other clinic dates are available at this time.
- Adults 65 and older get moved up the priority list for vaccine availability.
- This may push out vaccine availability to educators later into the spring.
- Pfizer shots require a second shot on day 21 as opposed to the Moderna shot 28 days later.
- Following the second shot, everyone has two additional weeks (according to the science) before they are considered to be in the 95% immunity category.
- That puts you at Feb. 27
- Anyone who is in quarantine or has been a laboratory-confirmed positive 14 days prior to either shot is not eligible to take the shot.
- FFHS will be closed on the following dates (except child nutrition staff running the feeding program) in order to set up and run the clinics: Jan. 22, Jan. 23, Feb. 12, and Feb. 13.