CVS to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – CVS will soon be administering COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina.

According to a news release from CVS Thursday, the company is doubling the number of states where it is offering the shots.

Appointments in North Carolina and the other newly activated states will become available for booking on Saturday, March 13.

CVS says with this expansion, the coronavirus vaccine will be available in nearly 1,200 of its stores across 29 states and Puerto Rico.

“We’re increasing the number of active stores and expanding to additional states as fast as supply allows, with the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health.

CVS has already been offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and other states.

On Wednesday, Target and CVS announced a partnership that will allow CVS to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at CVS pharmacies located within Target stores.