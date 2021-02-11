CVS offering more vaccine appointments on a rolling basis, more pharmacies to offer shots in coming weeks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — More people could sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine at local CVS pharmacies on Thursday.

It comes after a rocky registration rollout earlier this week. On Tuesday, appointments quickly filled up following communication and technology mishaps.

A CVS spokeswoman told WAVY.com the pharmacy chain is adding more appointments on a rolling basis, meaning people will have to keep checking to find open slots.

“The site went live earlier this week and appointments went very quickly,” explained Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator during a town hall in Richmond on Wednesday. “Every few days there will be a chance to get vaccinated on the CVS website.”

Starting Friday, the pharmacy will only vaccinate people 65-and up. However, now you will not have to pre-register with your local health department.

Avula said that every week, CVS will receive 26,000 doses. More appointments will be added as the shots come in, according to pharmacy reps.

Our sister station WRIC reports CVS employees will open stores despite expected inclement weather tomorrow.

Also, during the town hall, Avula said more pharmacies could be added soon.

“In about 3-4 weeks, we’re told by the federal government other pharmacy chains will be added to that list. So, places like Walmart, Walgreens, some of the grocery store chains like Giant and Safeway. There will be more options in just a few weeks for some of those more rural parts of the state.”

He warns it may take 2-3 months to vaccinate all of the people in Phase 1b.

Avula adds next week there will be a statewide vaccine call center and a pre-registration process. This means there will be one site to register for the vaccine, instead of with local health districts.

