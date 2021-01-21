Currituck County holding vaccine clinic for 2nd dose; registration required

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to those who recently got their first dose in Currituck County.

A clinic will be held on Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Community Park in Maple, Albermarle Regional Health Services said

The clinic is only for people who received their first dose on Jan. 6 in Currituck County.

“There must be at least 20 days between receiving the two doses, so this clinic is only for those who received their first vaccination shot on Jan. 6,” Currituck County wrote on Facebook Thursday.

Those getting the second dose must register online using the same county link where they received their first dose. That will ensure the first and second doses are from the same vaccine manufacturer.

Future second dose clinics will be announced as they are planned.

Information on getting the first or second dose of the vaccine in the area of North Carolina covered by Albermarle Regional Health Services is available on the department website.