When can I get the COVID-19 vaccine? The latest on availability in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – A common question 10 On Your Side keeps hearing is ‘when can I get my COVID-19 vaccine?’

The answer in part depends on where you live and how much vaccine is available.

Currently, the vaccine is being offered to those eligible for Phases 1a and 1b across Virginia.

Phase 1a – Healthcare Workers and Long-Term Care Residents

Phase 1b – essential workers such as police officers, teachers, grocery store workers, and postal service workers, as well as those 75 and older

There is no set date for when Virginia will move to Phase 1c, which the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) defines on its website as “other essential workers.”

Local health departments will be providing updated information on how and when you can receive your COVID-19 vaccine, based on availability. Currently, the supply of the vaccine is low, while the demand is high.

Virginians who do not fall into priority categories will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine when it is more widely available.

The Hampton Roads region falls in the following health districts. Here is where each one currently stands (updated Jan. 22, 2021).

Chesapeake is the second largest city in the commonwealth, behind Virginia Beach.

Although Chesapeake was officially the first Hampton Roads city to begin 1b vaccinations, according to VDH, the city is still working to finish up Phase 1a. According to a Facebook post by the health district, they hope to finish up first doses of Phase 1a by the end of January with second doses for 1a starting Feb. 1.

The next priority group, Phase 1b, includes frontline essential workers (such as police officers, teachers, grocery store workers, and postal service workers), people aged 65 years and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and migrant labor camps.

The city acknowledges that getting an online appointment is complicated and to help alleviate that, they set up a hotline. The number is 757-683-2745.

The Eastern Shore Health District (ESHD) announced to the public that on Jan. 13 it would begin expanding the COVID-19 vaccine to those identified as part of Phase 1b. They are working in partnership with with Eastern Shore Rural Health System (ESRHS) and Riverside Medical System.

Phase 1b includes police, fire and hazmat response personnel, those 75 or over, childcare/K-12 teachers and staff, those living and working in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, food, agriculture and aquaculture workers, manufacturers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and mail carriers (USPS and private).

“We have nearly completed the first round of Phase 1a vaccinations. We will now be focusing on Phase 1b, prioritizing those at highest risk for negative health outcomes and members of our community with the highest risk of exposure,” said Chief Operating Officer Jon Richardson, of the Eastern Shore Health District.

Many recipients in Phase 1b will get their shots at workplace clinics, according to a news release.

Those age 75 and older should contact their primary care provider to schedule an appointment.

“We anticipate it will take several weeks to work our way through vaccinating Phase1b individuals while simultaneously administering the second dose to 1a individuals,” health officials said.

Employers who fall under Phase 1b who do not have a plan in place yet for their employees and have not heard from ESHD can call 757-787-5880 to coordinate a vaccination clinic.

The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts issued a joint statement with their plans to begin vaccinating members of their communities eligible for Phase 1b vaccinations.

On Jan. 22, local governments in Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and Williamsburg, as well as James City and York counties, began opening clinics to vaccinate the most critical employees who interact with the public.

Currently, they are focusing on providing the vaccine to front line workers, those living in congregate settings and residents 75 years of age or older. Other sectors of Phase 1b will be added as more vaccine becomes available.

Anyone 75 years of age or older interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine should complete the survey at the following link (the survey title says “65 & above,” but the Hampton and Peninsula health districts are only scheduling individuals 75+ at this time.) You can also call 757-594-7496 and leave a message at the prompt.

All of the vaccination clinics are appointment only. They are not open to the public.

The Norfolk Health Department announced that Phase 1b vaccinations would begin Monday, Jan. 25.

“We are pleased to announce we are now moving into Phase 1b and vaccinating our next eligible group,” said Norfolk Health District Director Dr. Demetria Lindsay. “As the vaccine becomes more widely available, it is still important to adhere to public health prevention practices.”

The city defines front-line essential workers in Phase 1b as:

Police, fire, and hazmat

People working in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps

Childcare/K-12 teachers/staff (public and private)

Food and agriculture (including veterinarians)

Manufacturing

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers

Mail carriers (USPS and private)

Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (including judges and public-facing judicial workers)

Phase 1a workers will also still be prioritized.

As of January 25, residents who meet the Phase 1a or 1b eligibility requirements will be able to preregister for a vaccine by either visiting the Norfolk website or by calling 757-664-SHOT (7478) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Preregistering adds a person to a waitlist, but does not schedule them for a vaccine appointment. It could take four to eight weeks before a person on the waitlist is notified to schedule an appointment.

The vaccination clinics in Norfolk are not open to the general public.

Portsmouth was the final Hampton Roads health district to release its plans to move to Phase 1b.

The Portsmouth Health Department said it will conduct COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Phase 1b priority groups beginning Jan. 26.

The city said Phase 1b includes police, fire and hazmat response personnel, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, childcare/K-12 teachers and staff, food and agriculture workers, manufacturers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, mail carriers (USPS and private), anyone age 65 and older, and those individuals 16-64 years with high risk medical conditions.

Phase 1a eligible individuals will also continue to be prioritized.

The Portsmouth vaccination clinics are not open to the public.

“I am elated that we have a new highly effective tool to prevent COVID. Our goal is to offer vaccination to our community in a fair and equitable manner”, said Dr. Lauren James, Portsmouth Health Director. “Once we have a large amount of the community vaccinated we hope that our businesses, schools and communities can re-open in a safe way.”

Vaccination planning teams are reportedly reaching out to employers that fall under Phase 1b, who will create a spreadsheet with their qualifying employees. From there, the employees will be scheduled for their vaccination through their employer, the city said.

Residents 65 years and older and those 16-64 years with high risk medical conditions should complete the online survey at this link. You also have the option to call (757) 405-1800 or email phd.info@vdh.virginia.gov to request an appointment.

The Three Rivers Health District, which serves the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, entered vaccination Phase 1b the week of January 18.

Phase 1b includes first responders, child care and K-12 teachers, front line essential workers in manufacturing, food, and grocery, transit, and postal workers, but has also been expanded in this health district to include anyone 65 years of age or older and anyone ages 16-64 with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk from a coronavirus infection.

Riverside is currently vaccinating Riverside primary care patients 75 years of age and older. As additional Phase 1b vaccine appointments become available, Riverside will contact patients through their Riverside MyChart account or patients can call their Primary Care provider’s office for vaccine scheduling information. Riverside is posting weekly updates online at Riversideonline.com.

Eligible patients in the Bon Secours health care system will be contacted by Bon Secours and offered a vaccination opportunity.

The Three Rivers Health District has created a COVID-19 resource center hotline. You can call 804-824-2733 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays.

The Virginia Beach Department of Health said it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to those in Virginia’s 1b vaccination classification starting Monday, Jan. 25.

Virginia Beach said these will be closed “point of dispensing” (POD) COVID-19 vaccination clinics and not open to the public.

The city says people will have to register ahead of time at www.vbgov.com/vaccinatevb starting on Monday, Jan. 25 (the site will not be active until then). Residents can contact the city’s 311 Citizen Services call center with any questions and for assistance with pre-registration.

Dial “311” within Virginia Beach city limits. Callers from outside the city limits can dial (757) 385-3111 to reach 3​11 Citizen Services.

“As vaccines become available for 1b, the health department will draw from that list and put it into the database that will send you an official invitation to be scheduled,” said Ed Brazle, Virginia Beach EMS chief.

Virginia Beach has mostly been giving out vaccines to 1a (health care workers, etc.) at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, though some teachers and others have gotten the vaccine as well.

Phase 1a is still underway.

“We had slots that were not filled with the 1a people, so we went ahead and had some 1b people on standby and plugged them in. We’re going to use every vaccine that we have on hand,” Brazle said.

More than 7,000 employees for Virginia Beach City Public Schools are already scheduled to receive a vaccine.

Virginia Beach says it will move to other phases when more vaccines are available. Supply is currently limited, with Virginia getting only about 110,000 doses per week.

The Western Tidewater Health District, which serves Isle of Wight and Southampton counties and the cities of Franklin and Suffolk, said it will move into Phase 1b of vaccinations the week of January 25.

You’re part of the next group if:

You’re over 65, or have a preexisting condition

You’re a first responder, K-12 teacher, or daycare worker

You are homeless, a food service worker, public transit or mail carrier

“We are excited to move through the phases of our vaccination plan at a feverish pace,” said Dr. Lauren James, interim director of the Western Tidewater Health District.

Organizations that fall into the categories outlined in Phase 1b should email Will Drewery, district emergency manager at will.drewery@vdh.virginia.gov to gain access to the online scheduling portal.

A full breakdown of Phase 1B can be found here: www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.

Citizens 65 and older who are unable to obtain vaccine through their healthcare provider or a pharmacy are asked to call one of the following numbers to make an appointment:

Suffolk (757) 514-4781

Isle of Wight (757) 279-3070

Franklin (757) 562-6109

Southampton (757) 653-3040

