COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Wednesday evening at Maury High School

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set for Wednesday evening at Maury High School in Norfolk.

The clinic will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 322 Shirley Avenue in Norfolk.

People 12 years old and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic. Minors need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Walk-ins are welcome. People should bring their ID.

Call 757-683-2745 with questions.