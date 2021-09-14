COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Wednesday evening at Maury High School

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set for Wednesday evening at Maury High School in Norfolk.
The clinic will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 322 Shirley Avenue in Norfolk.
People 12 years old and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic. Minors need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Walk-ins are welcome. People should bring their ID.
Call 757-683-2745 with questions.
