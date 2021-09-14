COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Wednesday evening at Maury High School

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set for Wednesday evening at Maury High School in Norfolk.

The clinic will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 322 Shirley Avenue in Norfolk.

People 12 years old and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic. Minors need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Walk-ins are welcome. People should bring their ID.

Call 757-683-2745 with questions.

Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10