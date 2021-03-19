COVID-19 vaccine: Albemarle Regional Health Services hosting more vaccine clinics March 23-25

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. California officials say much of the state will be able to reopen next week to indoor activities as coronavirus case rates remain low. At the same time, more than 4 million residents with certain disabilities or health concerns become eligible for a vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — More COVID-19 vaccine clinics are coming up for Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS).

The health district is hosting clinics for all residents 18 and older.

“And we are experiencing very low wait times, so we encourage you to attend these clinics,” officials said Friday.

ARHS will begin transitioning to appointments only over the next few weeks, so individuals should attend the clinics to ensure immediate access to the vaccine, officials said.

Health officials are asking that only individuals who live in the ARHS region attend first dose clinics.

ARHS FIRST & SECOND Dose Clinics Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Camden: Camden County Library, 104 Investors Way, Camden, NC 27921, 2- 6 p.m.

Camden County Library, 104 Investors Way, Camden, NC 27921, 2- 6 p.m. Gates: Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Rd., Gates, NC 27973, 2-6 p.m.

ARHS SECOND Dose Clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Currituck: Maple Park (Near YMCA), 208 Airport Road, Maple NC 27956, 2-6 p.m.

ARHS FIRST and SECOND Dose Clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 (all 2-6 p.m.)

Bertie: Bertie County High School 715 US Hwy 13 North, Windsor, NC 27983

Bertie County High School 715 US Hwy 13 North, Windsor, NC 27983 Hertford: Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Dr., Ahoskie, NC 27910

Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Dr., Ahoskie, NC 27910 Perquimans: Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 S. Granby St., Hertford, NC 27944

ARHS First Dose Clinic Thursday, March 25, 2021

Currituck: Maple Park (Near YMCA), 208 Airport Road, Maple NC 27956, 2-6 p.m.

ARHS FIRST and SECOND Dose Clinic Thursday, March 25, 2021