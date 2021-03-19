COVID-19 vaccine: Albemarle Regional Health Services hosting more vaccine clinics March 23-25

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — More COVID-19 vaccine clinics are coming up for Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS).
The health district is hosting clinics for all residents 18 and older.
“And we are experiencing very low wait times, so we encourage you to attend these clinics,” officials said Friday.
ARHS will begin transitioning to appointments only over the next few weeks, so individuals should attend the clinics to ensure immediate access to the vaccine, officials said.
Health officials are asking that only individuals who live in the ARHS region attend first dose clinics.
ARHS FIRST & SECOND Dose Clinics Tuesday, March 23, 2021
- Camden: Camden County Library, 104 Investors Way, Camden, NC 27921, 2- 6 p.m.
- Gates: Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Rd., Gates, NC 27973, 2-6 p.m.
ARHS SECOND Dose Clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021
- Currituck: Maple Park (Near YMCA), 208 Airport Road, Maple NC 27956, 2-6 p.m.
ARHS FIRST and SECOND Dose Clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 (all 2-6 p.m.)
- Bertie: Bertie County High School 715 US Hwy 13 North, Windsor, NC 27983
- Hertford: Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Dr., Ahoskie, NC 27910
- Perquimans: Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 S. Granby St., Hertford, NC 27944
ARHS First Dose Clinic Thursday, March 25, 2021
- Currituck: Maple Park (Near YMCA), 208 Airport Road, Maple NC 27956, 2-6 p.m.
ARHS FIRST and SECOND Dose Clinic Thursday, March 25, 2021
- Chowan: American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, NC 27932, 2-6 p.m.
- *Pasquotank: Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Rd., Elizabeth City, NC 27909, 2-6 p.m. (*Please do not call the Elizabeth City Regional Airpark for vaccine information)