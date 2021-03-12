COVID-19 Vaccine: Albemarle Regional Health Services announces additional vaccine clinics

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) provided an updated list of clinics for upcoming COVID-19 vaccine events in the region.

This week the CDC announced new COVID-19 guidance for those who are fully vaccinated.

Here’s what changed:

You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms. However, if you live in a group setting (like a correctional or detention facility or group home) and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still stay away from others for 14 days and get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.



There is currently a waitlist for residents in ARHS’s eight-county region who still need the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you or someone you know still need their COVID-19 vaccine, or if you’ve previously signed up and have not received it, fill out ARHS’ survey HERE.

Health officials say their first dose priority groups are:

Healthcare workers (Group 1)

Individuals 65 and older (Group 2)

Essential workers (Group 3)

They ask that only residents who live in the ARHS region AND meet the priority groups attend the first dose clinics. Anyone who does not meet the requirements will be turned away.

If you received your first dose at one of the clinics, regardless of residence status, you will be able to receive your second dose as long as you have your vaccine card with you. If you received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with another provider such as Walgreens or CVS, you will need to

return to that same facility for your second dose.

Most clinic offerings for Wednesday and Thursday are for both first and second doses. Second

dose clinics are open to individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Friday, February 18.

Health officials ask that vaccine recipients not arrive early at sites. If you arrive prior to 8:30 am you may be asked to leave by law enforcement.

ARHS SECOND Dose Clinic Tuesday, March 16

The clinic is open to individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Friday, February 18.

Currituck: Tuesday, March 16, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. or until supplies are depleted at

Maple Park (Near YMCA), 208 Airport Road, Maple, NC 27956

ARHS FIRST & SECOND Dose Clinics Wednesday, March 17

The clinics are open from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. to individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Friday, February 18.

Camden : Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Rd., Camden, NC 27921

: Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Rd., Camden, NC 27921 Gates : Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Rd., Gates, 27937

: Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Rd., Gates, 27937 Hertford: Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Dr., Ahoskie, NC 27910

Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Dr., Ahoskie, NC 27910 Perquimans: Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 S. Granby St., Hertford, NC 27944

ARHS FIRST Dose Clinic Thursday, March 18

Currituck: Thursday, March 18, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. or until supplies are depleted at Maple Park (Near YMCA), 208 Airport Road, Maple, NC 27956

ARHS FIRST and SECOND Dose Clinic Thursday, March 18

The second dose clinic is open to individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Friday, February 18.

Bertie : From 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Bertie County High School, 715 US Hwy 13, North Windsor, NC 27983

: From 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Bertie County High School, 715 US Hwy 13, North Windsor, NC 27983 Chowan : From 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, NC 27932

: From 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, NC 27932 *Pasquotank: From 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Rd., Elizabeth City, NC 27909

*Please do not call the Elizabeth City Regional Airpark for vaccine information