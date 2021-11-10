COVID-19 vaccination data for 5-11 age group added to VDH dashboard

In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo, 9, looks up to her mom, Dr. Susanna Naggie, as she gets the first of two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during a clinical trial for children at Duke Health in Durham, N.C. In the U.S. and abroad, researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids, to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age. (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)

RICHMOND (WAVY) – Now that children ages 5 through 11 have been eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for a week, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has added data for this age group to its coronavirus vaccine demographic dashboard.

The dashboard breaks down the total vaccination count and the percentage of the 5-11 age group vaccinated with at least one dose.

The dashboard will be updated daily, VDH said.

“So far, we’ve seen high interest among parents of young children who want to get them protected from COVID-19. This is an important step in keeping our children safe from severe disease. It also helps decrease disruptions at school because children won’t have to be pulled out of classes for quarantine if they are fully vaccinated,” said Virginia’s state vaccination liaison Dr. Danny Avula, MD, MPH.

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a version of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on November 2, it opened up shots to 28 million youngsters in that age group. That includes about 723,000 in Virginia.

As of November 10, VDH data shows 35,227 children in the new age group have received their first dose of the vaccine. That’s just shy of 5% of that population.

Here is the vaccination count and percentage for Hampton Roads cities:

City Vaccine Count Percentage with at least one dose Chesapeake 453 2% Hampton 131 1.2% Newport News 212 1.3% Norfolk 402 2.2% Portsmouth 76 0.9% Suffolk 193 2.3% Virginia Beach 831 2.2% VDH data as of November 10, 2021

In Virginia, a total of 11,900,269 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, 84% of adults (18+) have had at least one dose of vaccine and 75.5% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed to 10 On Your Side that the state is receiving around 377,000 doses of the new low-dose vaccine. They’re prioritizing their distribution to mainly doctors’ offices for the time being, but will also be available in some community vaccination sites and local pharmacies.

At this time appointments are required for vaccinations for children ages 5-11, except at:

Military Circle Mall in Norfolk

Sears at Valley View Mall in Roanoke

While appointments are encouraged for adults, Community Vaccination Centers do accept walk-ins.

Parents looking to make an appointment for their child can click here.