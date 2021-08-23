COVID-19 testing now offered at Military Circle Mall along with vaccination clinics

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials say they are adding testings along with the COVID-19 vaccination push at the Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

The testing clinic will be separate from ongoing vaccination clinics at the Military Circle Mall which is located at 880 N Military Highway.

The testing event is free to the public, and will be held onWednesday, August 25 from 1-5 p.m. Testing is for those 3 years old and up. No pre-registration is required. Walk-ins are welcomed. Participants will be notified of their test results by phone.

Test results at this time are shared only with the person tested. Results reporting to employers has not yet been established.

Vaccinations are free and will continue on Tuesday, August 24, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Thursday, August 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. First and second doses are available for ages 12 and up.



Those who are immunocompromised are welcome to receive a third dose (Pfizer/Moderna) if 28 days or more has passed since their last dose. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian accompanying them in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins are accepted. Those wishing to preregister for a specific time should visit the following links:

August 24, 2021 Vaccination Clinic – 2 P.M. to 6 P.M.

All vaccines – Click here

August 26, 2021 Vaccination Clinic – 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

All vaccines – Click here

Residents seeking a 2nd or 3rd vaccination dose should bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card. If lost or misplaced, CLICK HERE.

Masks are required while attending the testing or vaccination clinics at the Military Circle Mall. Please also bring identification (ID) with you; accommodations may be made for those without an ID.

For any questions, please contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline: (757) 683-2745.