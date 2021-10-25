COVID-19 testing expanded in Norfolk

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site in New York City. New York’s governor has imposed tough new restrictions in several areas recording high infection rates to try to ward off a second coronavirus wave. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Colorful handmade signs spelled out the plan, but most patients were unaware of that plan when they showed up Monday morning for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Community Vaccination Center, AKA, the former Macy’s department store at Military Circle Mall.

Those seeking booster shots had to go elsewhere, but Linda Shape of Virginia Beach was at the right place at the right time.

She is vaccinated, but is concerned she has what is called a breakthrough infection.

Regina Mobley: “Do you have a fever?”

Linda Sharpe: “I did last week; I don’t right now.”

Regina Mobley: “And when will you get the results?”

Linda Sharpe: “They said as early as this afternoon or a couple of days out.”

That’s exactly what state health officials hope others will do if they suspect they have COVID-19.

Dr. Parham Jaberi is the acting director of the Norfolk and Portsmouth Health Departments. He urges those with concerns to turn the professionals for testing.

“Some people may be infected and have such mild symptoms and they chalk it up to allergies or hay fever. Unfortunately, we know those individuals can spread the virus without even knowing it,” said Jaberi.

Politics aside, Jaberi says vaccinations, testing, and masking up are still critical as the pandemic response plan is now in its 19th month.

“The fact that vaccinations prevent illness is consistent. There are certain communities that don’t believe in it or have stronger feelings against it. That doesn’t make the vaccinations less effective; we have to make sure that we can work with them to make sure the other strategies: testing and masking are in place.,” said Dr. Jaberi.

COVID-19 shots resume Tuesday through Saturday at the mall and state officials say scheduling for the next testing clinics will take place after officials have examined all COVID-19 metrics.