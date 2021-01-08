COVID-19 cases surge in Virginia after festive holiday season

A COVID-19 patient, placed on a ventilator, rests at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 14 days ago, Americans celebrated Christmas. Now, 14 days later we’re finding out we have surging positive COVID-19 cases all across Virginia.

The Daily Positive COVID-19 Case Count in Virginia since Dec. 25 shows the surging numbers.

“We are seeing a lot of socialization over the holidays during that period,” said Dr. Demetria Lindsay, who heads the Virginia Beach and Norfolk Health Departments.

“I need to remind people that it is important that we continue to focus on preventive measures,” she said.

When we don’t adhere to preventive measures, Lindsay says we see spiking positive cases. They’ve taken a sharp increase in Virginia Beach and Norfolk from Christmas to today.

Portsmouth has surging positive cases, too.

“So, our numbers have increased,” Lindsay said.

Nancy Lemis is a registered nurse and an epidemiologist and has been with the Peninsula and Hampton Health District for 28 years. She says she’s never seen anything like this in 28 years.

Hampton is one of six health districts in Lemis’ region. She said COVID-19 numbers there are surging.

“Everybody is at COVID fatigue, but you need to take it seriously… The upsetting part is people are not abiding to recommendations with the congregating of everybody together. People aren’t taking it seriously.”

CNN is reporting President-elect Joe Biden will release nearly every available dose of the COVID-19 vaccine instead of President Trump’s strategy of holding back to ensure second doses are available which is required.

What does Lemis think about that plan?

“No, you really need to get that second dose. That is going to give you the maximum protection. If you don’t get that second dose, then you can’t get the best immunity that you can,” she said.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, but experts say let’s make sure there’s not a train coming at us.

For those who are COVID-fatigued and throwing hands up in frustration and wanting to say the heck with it, Lindsay has some advice.

“I would say think about your loved ones. The people in your family. Your neighbors. Your friends. And there are going to be risks until we get this pandemic under control.”

The bottom line, it’s not over, and we don’t know when it will be over.