Coronavirus Digital Discussion: Talking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with Dr. Edward Oldfield from EVMS

App users: Click here to watch at 1:15 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In today’s Coronavirus Digital Discussion, WAVY’s Stephanie Harris is speaking with Dr. Edward Oldfield from Eastern Virginia Medical School about the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which was just approved over the weekend.

Virginia is set to receive 69,000 doses of the J&J vaccine to start. The FDA says the vaccine provides strong protection against the most severe symptoms of COVID-19 and experts want to emphasize it isn’t a “second-tier” vaccine.

Oldfield, an infectious diseases expert, is here to answer questions about the vaccine and more.

The conversation starts at 1:15 p.m. here online and on WAVY’s Facebook page.

For more COVID-19 vaccine stories and resources, click here.