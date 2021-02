NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- Sailors onboard the ships assigned to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group began receiving the first dosage of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday.

“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is a great step in reinforcing the health and safety of our Sailors,” said Capt. Scott A. Jones, commander, Destroyer Squadron TWENTY-TWO. “Our overall success begins with quality care of our sailors on the frontlines.”