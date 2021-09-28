Connecticut doctor’s license suspended for providing blank, signed vaccine exemption forms, health dept. says

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Medical Examining Board voted unanimously Friday to suspend the license of a retired doctor accused of doling out fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine exemption forms.

The vote came at the request of the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

DPH received an anonymous complaint about retired physician Sue Mcintosh, who they say provided the forms without ever seeing a patient. The paperwork was allegedly sent to anyone who provided a self-addressed stamped envelope to her.

“These actions by Dr. Mcintosh are irresponsible and unacceptable,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “Her practice of medicine represents a clear and immediate danger to the public health and safety of our communities. The suspension of her license should serve as a warning to other practitioners that this conduct deviates from the standard of care and is subject to serious discipline.”

DPH officials said that any signed, blank exemption forms from Mcintosh are invalid.