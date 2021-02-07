Clinic for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be held in Perquimans County for those eligible

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Second Dose Moderna COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held Tuesday for those who are eligible.

On Feb. 9, beginning at 9 a.m., the clinic will be at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby Street in Hertford, North Carolina.

The clinic is for people who received their vaccination on Jan. 14 or Jan. 15 at the last county clinic.

If you pre-registered, a CodeRED call was sent Saturday with an arrival timeframe in an effort to stagger the vaccinations throughout the day.

Vaccination cards that were given during the first vaccination are needed to get the second shot.

Officials say those who do not have their cards may experience additional delays or may be turned away and rescheduled because the first dose must be verified for your safety.

“Please come prepared with snacks and bottled water in case of an extended wait. Our volunteers and staff are working hard to ensure that our residents receive their vaccination as quickly as possible,” the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook.