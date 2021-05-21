Chesapeake schools partner with Rite Aid, health department to host afterschool vaccine clinics

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools is partnering with Rite Aid and the Chesapeake Health Department to host afterschool COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The clinics will be held the week of May 24 at Chesapeake high schools.

The vaccines will be available for students ages 12 and up, parents and employees. Students between ages 12 to 17 must have a parent or guardian with them.

The clinics are voluntary. Vaccines are free.

Those who attend the clinics must wear their masks, maintain 6 feet of distance from others and complete a temperature screening when they arrive.

All people getting vaccinated must bring the following information with them:

Completed Registration Forms (Insurance and Consent ) ( Los documentos en espanol ) *Registration Forms will be available upon request.

) ( ) *Registration Forms will be available upon request. A photocopy of the front and back of the following documents: Medical Insurance card Prescription card Government-issued photo id



Those who don’t have insurance will need to give their social security number at the time.

People interested should use the online vaccination appointment reservation site to reserve an appointment time at any of the vaccination sites.

All clinics will be offered from 4-8 p.m.:

Monday, May 24, 2021

Grassfield High School

Deep Creek High School

Hickory High School

Oscar Smith High School

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Western Branch High School

Indian River High School

Thursday, May 27, 2021