Chesapeake Regional Healthcare provides more than 1K COVID-19 vaccines those in Phase 1b

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Regional Healthcare provided 1,100 COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk community members in Phase 1b Saturday.

Qualifying city employees, police, firefighters, and residents at greatest risk were vaccinated at today’s event, held at The Mount Chesapeake’s Signet Center on Bells Mill Road.

“We want to increase access to the vaccine for those who take care of the citizens of our city as well as the communities who are at greatest risk of dying from the COVID-19 virus,” said Reese Jackson, president and CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources, Daniel Carey, MD, MHCM and Janice Underwood, Ph.D., Chief Diversity Officer for the Commonwealth of Virginia and the COVID-19 Equity Task Force stopped by to visit the clinic to offer their support of Chesapeake Regional’s efforts.

Dr. Nancy Welch, Director of the Chesapeake Health Department says, "This event is public health in action and an excellent representation of how organizations should work together toward preventing illness and encouraging healthy behaviors."





















(Courtesy: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare)

Since the COVID-19 vaccines became available in December, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare has provided vaccines for over 9,000 health care workers and community members.

Additionally, it continues to provide space on its Chesapeake campus where the Chesapeake Health Department and other physician groups in Chesapeake hold vaccination clinics.