Chesapeake Regional Healthcare hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone

CHESAPEAKE, Va (WAVY) — It was a milestone day for the COVID vaccine in Chesapeake Tuesday.

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare administered its 20,000 shot during a clinic at First Baptist Church South Hill.

“If you would have told me at the start of this that we would have ever given 20,000 vaccines, I don’t think I would have ever believed it,” said Matt Leicester, emergency management coordinator for Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

65-year-old Lloyd Elliott rolled up his sleeve for the momentous occasion.

“I think it’s wonderful and I thank God for it,” he told WAVY.

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare started putting shots in arms right around Christmas time. Through shot clinics at the hospital and in 50 community clinics, volunteers and staff kept pace with high demand that Leicester said has now begun to dwindle.

“I think we’ve kind of reached a plateau,” Leicester said.

The challenge moving forward is to reach those still on the fence, Leicester told us.

He thinks word of mouth will go long way.

“Hey, I got my vaccine and I’m fine. You know, I maybe felt bad for a day or so, but I’m OK,” he said.

Elliott urges people to be like him and get the vaccine.

“I’d just like to tell anyone if they’re hesitant about getting the shot, they really need to think twice because it really is something that’s good for all of us,” he said.

Because if we want to get back to normal, Elliott pointed out, we still have a ways to go.

“20,000 is a great number and I’m sure it will increase, double and get better,” Elliott said.