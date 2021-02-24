Chesapeake Regional gives 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose to 91-year-old man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Regional Healthcare administered its 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose Wednesday by giving it to a 91-year-old North Carolina man.

Granville Barefoot, 91, of Elizabeth City, received his second vaccine during a clinic held on the Chesapeake Regional Healthcare campus.

The former embassy employee, who was proud to say he’s traveled to 150 countries and played golf on four continents, told healthcare staff that he’s been reading three books a week to stay busy during the pandemic.

Barefoot added, he’s looking forward to “Visiting family I haven’t seen in over a year and traveling to California to see my grandchildren graduate from college.”

Amber Egyud, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare’s Chief Nursing & Chief Operating Officer, says, “Administering 10,000 vaccines is significant to those who receive them and those who give them. It’s a community achievement that represents a lot of effort on the part of employees, volunteers, and patients who want to ensure that we move past the pandemic.”

Since the COVID-19 vaccines became available in December, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare has provided them to health care workers and community members.

The organization also continues to administer vaccines weekly at Chesapeake Rx in South Norfolk and hosts clinics on its Chesapeake campus for the Chesapeake Health Department and other physician groups in Chesapeake.