Chesapeake opens up vaccinations to some in general public

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Just a day after announcing vaccinations would start Friday for people in phase 1c, Chesapeake says some people in the general public will also be able to get the vaccine starting that day.

Chesapeake says it will continue to prioritize those in phase 1a, 1b and 1c, but is sending out invitations to those in “phase 2,” which is the general public.

Supply is still limited, so you won’t be able to just show up. You’ll receive an invitation for your appointment from the health department if you’re pre-registered. You can also sign up here.

“We’re very excited to open up vaccine allotment to even more people in Chesapeake,” said Dr. Nancy Welch, Director of the Chesapeake Health Department. “Recent studies show that with more people vaccinated the better the protection for all, especially the most vulnerable. Vaccination keeps the viral load low in the community so risk of infection is lessened for everyone.”

A big clinic is scheduled for Friday at the Sears in Greenbrier Mall, which will administer 3,000 doses of the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For those who can’t sign up online, the Chesapeake Health Department’s number is (757) 382-8600.

For more information on the vaccine, visit WAVY’s vaccination page.