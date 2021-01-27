Chesapeake launches COVID-19 vaccine information call center, online contact tool

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department launched a COVID-19 information call center as well as an online contact tool Wednesday.

The “COVID Vaccination Information Call Center” will operate weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. This line is for information only, not for making appointments to receive the vaccine.

Additionally, Chesapeake community members can now sign up online with the new contact tool to receive notification from the Chesapeake Health Department (CHD) when it’s time to schedule a vaccination.

With the new tool, the information will be entered into the CHD database and healthcare professionals will contact you when there is a vaccination available for distribution to each individual’s group.

This is not the same as registering for a vaccination appointment, but it will allow CHD to reach out to individuals when appointments are available.

Through the Chesapeake Health Department, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, and local healthcare providers and pharmacies, vaccines are being distributed each week in accordance with Virginia Department of Health vaccination priorities.

The vaccination process is expected to take many months, stretching well into the summer before everyone can be vaccinated.

The COVID Call Center can be reached at 757-382-1788 and the online contact tool can be found here.