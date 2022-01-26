Chesapeake Health Dept. hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics, testings at Dominion Commons throughout February

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department has provided a calendar for upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testings in February.

The vaccine clinics and testings will be held at Dominion Commons which is located at 648 Grassfield Parkway.

Health officials will not require an appointment or ID. Minors will need to be accompanied by parents or guardians.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.