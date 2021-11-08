Chesapeake Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5 and up

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5 and up on Tuesday.
The clinic is free and open to the public. It will be held at Greenbrier Middle School, 1016 Greenbrier Parkway, from 4-7 p.m.
The free clinic will administer vaccines and boosters as applicable while supplies last. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are available for first, second, third and booster doses, as needed, for anyone 12 and up.
The pediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine will also be available for those ages 5 to 11.
Parent or guardian must be present for all minors being vaccinated.
